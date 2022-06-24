‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brandi Maxiell Has Another Cancer Scare

While Brandi and costar Brittish Williams sat and discussed their relationship woes, Maxiell disclosed it was tough staying with Jason after his affair but his support during one of the most tragic times in her life saved their relationship.

“For Jason, for me, I never left that man. Everybody was like ‘oh you need to leave him alone, he’s trash’ but they don’t know the good in him,” Brandi said. “Like Jason was there for me 100% when I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The way he supported me, the way that he was there for me, it was on a whole other level.”

A 2014 flashback clip of Basketball Wives saw Brandi expressing to costar Jackie Christie how moved she was when Jason shaved his head to support her during chemotherapy.

“Jason was like, ‘Okay watch the game tonight,’ so I turn on the TV and I’m watching the game and I’m like ‘this dude done shave his head! … To do something like that, I’ll never forget that,” Brandi said.