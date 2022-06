Demi Rose flaunted her incredible figure as she shared sultry photos of herself sunbathing in Ibiza. The British model has the time of her life as she jets off to luxury vacation destinations such as the Caribbean and Ibiza. We wonder where she will go next. However, for the time being, we can't stop drooling over her recent share.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.