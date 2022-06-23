Heidi Klum Celebrates Daughter's Graduation

Close up of Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum is a proud mother as she takes to Instagram to congratulate her daughter, Leni, on her latest milestone achievement, which adds to her numerous accomplishments, including making her mark as a fashion model, modeling for Dior, and the like. Leni is definitely on the right track, evidenced by her mom’s Instagram feed, where she consistently shares just how proud Leni makes her.

Proud Mom

Heidi Klum close up
Leni can be seen in the second video joyfully throwing her graduation cap in the air as she stands outside. She captioned that one with three emojis: a party, a rocket, and a red heart. Her comments appeared to be disabled on both posts, leaving only Heidi's captions visible.

 

In addition to Heidi, Leni used Instagram to post about her graduation. It featured a photo of her kneeling in her cap and gown and posing with her open diploma while smiling at the camera. She captioned the photo with "class of 2022" and a blue heart emoji.

 

Prom Night In Mama’s Dress

Leni Klum, Klum's oldest daughter, took to Instagram to share photos of her prom outfit. Her hair was left long, her makeup and jewelry were simple and natural, and she let her mother's vintage black strapless dress shine. Klum first wore the dress in 1998 at a Comic Relief event, and unlike some other '90s fashion looks, it has aged exceptionally well. Of course, Leni inherited her mother's genes and her mother's clothes, and, as a model, she knows how to put a look together. "Prom night in mama's dress," Leni captioned the photo.

Heidi And Leni Attends The Jurassic World Premier

Close up of Heidi and Leni Klum
Heidi Klum and her lookalike daughter Leni, 18, wore contrasting corseted looks that showcased their styles to the "Jurassic World: Dominion" premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

 

The 49-year-old former "Project Runway" judge went all out in a plunging bustier dress from The Blonds printed with spikes, studs, and silver chains.

 

Meanwhile, her daughter wore a black tank tucked into high-rise corseted pants that laced up both legs and matching high-heeled boots.

 

While their outfits couldn't have been more dissimilar, they both wore their hair in long, loose waves — though Leni recently went brunette, possibly to distinguish herself from her model mother as she pursued her fashion career.

 

Heidi And Hubby At Monaco Grand Prix

Heidi Klum shone brightly at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

At the star-studded event, the 48-year-old fashion industry personality was accompanied by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and she was seen speaking with her former partner Flavio Briatore.

 

 

