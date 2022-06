Elisa Lam was a 21-year-old Canadian student who disappeared on January 31, 2013, during the Los Angeles leg of her West Coast trip.

At the time, she happened to be staying in the notorious Cecil Hotel, a landmark famously shrouded in darkness and crime. So the story of her odd death is even more unnerving.

A student at the University of British Columbia, Lam came to Los Angeles from Vancouver on Jan. 26, 2013. She was last seen on Jan. 31 inside the elevator of the hotel.