Selena Gomez And Miley Cyrus' Friendship Is Real

Yes, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez had a feud. But it is something that is long gone now. Miley Cyrus dated Nick Jonas, and so did Selena Gomez. The breakup between Selena Gomez was so big that she even featured a picture of Nick with an X over it in her 2008 music video for the song "7 Things".

Soon after the breakup, however, Nick Jonas featured Selena Gomez in his video for the Jonas Brother song "Burnin' Up." This was in the middle of rumors that they were officially dating.

However, the two have denied any bad blood at this point throughout the years. Most recently, after Selena Gomez's SNL appearance where she mentioned Miley, she was quick to make light of it. She posted on her Instagram account photos of herself lying on a bed holding a cup of tea, wearing a tank top with the phrase 'Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus.'