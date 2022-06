The idea was mentioned by ESPN's Jake Trotter a bit offhandedly in a Cleveland Browns roster projection piece. And, at least on paper, the move could work, at least for the teams involved.

The Browns and Niners want to move off their respective quarterbacks and have had trouble finding compensation packages that make a trade worthwhile. The teams would have trouble justifying not trading either signal-caller given the very public trade rumors surrounding both men.

Cleveland and San Francisco could swap the two veteran quarterbacks for each other, and let them play out the final year of their contracts. This would remove any need to justify holding on to players who are known to be on the trade block.