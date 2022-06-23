NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic Likely Taking Jabari Smith

The Orlando Magic have the number 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft that will be taking place on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

There are a few options that Orlando could go with for the number 1 pick. Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero are all in the mix to be the number 1 pick of this year's draft.

Although those three players all have the potential to go number 1, recent reports are suggesting that the Orlando Magic are going to select Jabari Smith out of Auburn University.