Salma Hayek Shows Off Curves In Swimsuit

Salma's career started while in Mexico, starring in Teresa, a telenovela that aired from 1989-1991. Still in her 20s at the time, the show catapulted Hayek to the top of the Mexican film industry and she began to regularly appear in ads and magazines everywhere as a result. Of course, at the time, many told her to concentrate solely on the Mexican market because it was a sure way to maintain her fame, but Salma decided that she wanted to try the American market and so she moved to Los Angeles and soon began to land small roles here and there.

Soon, she was appearing in Robert Rodriguez’s films and the rest is history! She came into the spotlight after starring in Frida in 2002 and got a nomination for Best Actress Academy Award. Since then, the mother of one has won various awards, including the Woman of the Year Award by Glamour magazine.