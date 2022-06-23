NFL News: Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins Comments On Marcus Epps

Jenkins spoke on his experience playing with Epps on the roster, and what he saw out of the now 26-year-old.

"When I was there, he was a player that was behind me and Rodney [McLeod] but was rising fast on the depth chart, somebody who's physically gifted and smart enough to understand defenses and where he needs to be in alignments and leverage," Jenkins said.

"I think he's soaked up a lot of game, and that was one of the things I recognized about him early was, you know, he's somebody who wants to know how he can become the best player he can. He'd stick around late after meetings and ask questions and watch extra tape, and so for me I know that, just because of those things, he's going to be fine," he continued.