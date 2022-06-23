NFL News: Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins Comments On Marcus Epps

The Philadelphia Eagles look to make a playoff run this season. Especially after their huge trade at the 2022 NFL Draft that landed the team star wide receiver AJ Brown.
However, one point of concern fans may have with the team is the safety position. The team hasn't done a lot to address the position, besides bringing back Marcus Epps and signing Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year deal.
Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins recently appeared on the Eagles Unfiltered podcast and expressed his support of Epps as the team's starting safety.