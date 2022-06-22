New York Yankees Vs Houston Astros [June 23] - MLB Picks And Predictions

Both of these teams have arguably been the two best in the American League to start the season. The Yankees are currently 50-18 as of June 22 and have won eight out of their last 10 games. They're already 12 games in front of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

The Houston Astros have also been an elite team to start the season as they're currently 42-25 and have managed to win six out of their last 10 games. They're getting finished with a series against the New York Mets before they come over to the Bronx and take on the Yankees. The Astros are already 10 games ahead of the second-place Texas Rangers in the American League West.