Jennifer Lopez Wasn't Excited About Sharing Super Bowl With Shakira

We don't know about you, but we absolutely loved the 2020 Super Bowl co-headlined by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Both artists gained a lot of praise for their performance back then and for being the first two Latina to perform at the Super Bowl together.

It turns out that not all of what we see on camera is real because even though we thought that it was an extraordinary performance and that both artists nailed it, there were many problems behind the scenes.

And J.Lo definitely didn't like the idea of co-headlining.