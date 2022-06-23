MLB News: Rival Executive Says Aaron Judge Would Never Play With The Cubs

One team that could potentially add Aaron Judge is the Chicago Cubs. However, a few rival executives had some things to say about Aaron Judge and the Cubs possibly getting a deal done.

The Cubs are a big-market team with a small-market payroll, and they have plenty of financial flexibility if they want to use it.

But would Judge want the Cubs?

“He wants to win. He’s not going to sign with a loser like the Cubs are right now,” a rival evaluator said. “I don’t see him signing up for the rebuild.”