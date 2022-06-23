4 Times Carrie Underwood Showed Emotional Intelligence

Carrie Underwood might prefer to keep her personal life under the radar, but the weight of her lyrics often gives her fans a glimpse of what she's been through. Carrie's songs are often products of her darkest moments and battles, and she prefers to share these moments through her songs, which have brought her to the biggest of stages.

The Grammy Awards winner, who rose from a simple beginning, doesn't allow fame and the glory of stardom to stop her from connecting with her fans and letting them know that even the best of stars go through the pain and trying times. Hence, one can say that Carrie is as emotionally intelligent as she is talented.

The country singer has demonstrated high emotional intelligence, which one can see by paying close attention to her song lyrics. So, regardless of her feelings, she always uses her words to inspire and uplift her fans.

For instance, Carrie revealed her emotions to her listeners and inspired them through her song Cry Pretty, which made its debut in 2018.

Keep scrolling to see different times Carrie proved she is emotionally intelligent.