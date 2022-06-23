This season for the Toronto Blue Jays has certainly been an interesting one. After an offseason where they went out and made impressive moves, people expected that Toronto was going to be one of the best teams in baseball.
MLB News: Blue Jays Back-To-Back Losses Are Worrisome For Future
Toronto Has Only Won Four Out Of Their Last 10
The Toronto Blue Jays are currently 38-30 on the season and have only managed to win four out of their last 10 games. They just recently lost back-to-back games against the Chicago White Sox, which could be worrisome.
It's obvious at this point in the season that they're not going to win the American League East. The New York Yankees are 50-18 and already sit 12 games ahead of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the division. Toronto does have an excellent chance of making the playoffs via the Wild Card, but if they continue playing the way that they have, things can go south, and they can go south fast.
Pitching Has To Be Better
One of the main reasons why the Toronto Blue Jays have struggled to start the season is because they have the 18th worst team ERA in baseball at 3.96. If you're going to be one of the best teams in baseball and be the team that people are expecting them to be, the pitching is always going to be the first thing that everybody looks at.
If Toronto isn't better on the mound for the remainder of the year, they're not going to find much success towards the back end of the season and in the playoffs, if they make it there.
Blue Jays Need Pitching At This Year's MLB Trade Deadline
Recent rumors are suggesting that the Toronto Blue Jays are going to go after a few high-level arms at the MLB trade deadline. These rumors are suggesting that they're going to go out and add a few relief pitchers, but it's possible that they also go out and had a starting pitcher as well.
Can They Still Be An Elite Team This Season?
There's no doubt that the Toronto Blue Jays can still be an elite team and that's because of their potent offense. The Blue Jays currently have the sixth-best batting average in baseball as a team at .253 and have also hit the sixth-most amount of home runs. Once they figure out a few things on the mound, they're going to continue being one of the best teams in baseball and get over this cold stretch that they're currently on.