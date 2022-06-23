MLB News: Blue Jays Back-To-Back Losses Are Worrisome For Future

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently 38-30 on the season and have only managed to win four out of their last 10 games. They just recently lost back-to-back games against the Chicago White Sox, which could be worrisome.

It's obvious at this point in the season that they're not going to win the American League East. The New York Yankees are 50-18 and already sit 12 games ahead of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the division. Toronto does have an excellent chance of making the playoffs via the Wild Card, but if they continue playing the way that they have, things can go south, and they can go south fast.