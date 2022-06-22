Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Is 'Sun-Dipped'

Hailee Steinfeld became a homebody following the compulsory lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, per her interview with Cosmopolitan. It also influenced her social media presence as the actress focused on work full-time and reduced her Instagram shares. However, as observed in the past month, she's slowly getting her groove back again.

The Hawkeye actress shared images from her recent industry outings, including the Oscars, fashion shows, and the Miami Grand Prix.

Enjoying A Sunkissed Moment

Hailee Steinfeld in sheer dress
Shutterstock | 68899

Steinfeld showed off her full mane in a long curly style as she lounged on a relaxing bed. Her orange halter neck bikini top was visible despite her laying on her chest for a close-up shot of her sunkissed face. The actress added a glow filter with sparklers to make her creamy skin look even more luscious. She accessorized the look with multilayered gold necklaces and a thin strap chain bracelet.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

A Glamorous Swim With Cosmo

Hialee Steinfeld poses in a green dress at the Met Gala
Shutterstock | 1595156

Steinfeld's sexy side came out during her Cosmopolitan magazine shoot last Winter. She wore a black crochet cover-up dress with an open back and a black bikini inside as she dipped in the pool. The 25-year-old wore a sexy red matte lipstick and sleeked her usually full mane back in a straight wet style. She also wore silver open-toe mule sandals seen on her toned, long leg as she leaned against the pool's edge.

Hibernating In The Summer

Last summer, Steinfeld went on DND (Do Not Disturb) mode for a while before gracing her 19 million followers with a picture of her lean physique in a plain blue bikini. She leaned against her tall window showing off her side profile with one leg formed in a triangle and the other firmly rooted on the ground. Then, she wore her long hair in a half bun and covered her barely visible face with dark black sunglasses.

Going Shopping In Designer

Hailee Steinfeld posing in a sheer silver dress
Shutterstock | 68899

This summer, Steinfeld is on a fashion show-streak from Jacquemus to HERVÉ LÉGER with Law Roach. She went shopping wearing a luxurious Versace shimmery cowl neck cropped top with a high-waist skintight midi skirt. The grey skirt had ruched sides snatching her thighs while the hemline grazed her strappy silver stiletto sandals.

Swipe for more pictures.

Steinfeld and Law Roach have a long-term working relationship, which has become a friendship. Roach named the actress's white dress to the HERVÉ LÉGER show "The Haylie" after her.

Check it out below.

