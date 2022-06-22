Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Is 'Sun-Dipped'

Hailee Steinfeld became a homebody following the compulsory lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, per her interview with Cosmopolitan. It also influenced her social media presence as the actress focused on work full-time and reduced her Instagram shares. However, as observed in the past month, she's slowly getting her groove back again.

The Hawkeye actress shared images from her recent industry outings, including the Oscars, fashion shows, and the Miami Grand Prix.

