'He Was Cheating On Me': 'RHUGT' Star Vicki Gunvalson Discusses Breakup

"It was hard," Gunvalson continued. "It was really hard. I thought we were gonna be together for forever. But he was cheating on me, that’s not cool. He always said he was never going to cheat on me. Liar."

According to Gunvalson, Lodge gave her every reason to assume things were fine between them -- even up until the moment she left for her trip.

"He hugged me, helped me with my suitcase," she recalled. "I was leaving in the limo and said, 'Are you gonna be here when I get back?' He said, 'Where am I gonna go?'"