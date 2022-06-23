When Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson traveled to Dorinda Medley's Massachusetts mansion, Bluestone Manor, to film the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, she faced a shocking split from her former fiance, Steve Lodge, who reportedly cheated on her with a younger woman -- who he has since married.
'He Was Cheating On Me': 'RHUGT' Star Vicki Gunvalson Discusses Breakup
The Latest
NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell & Patrick Beverley To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Timberwolves In Proposed Blockbuster Trade
'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson's Fiance Broke Up With Her During Her Time Filming 'RHUGT'
While promoting the new season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which has been deemed The Ex-Wives Club, Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of The Real Housewives of Orange County, spoke to Entertainment Tonight, alongside co-star Tamra Judge, about how her time at Dorinda Medley's home was impacted by her messy split from Steve Lodge.
"Steve broke up with me while I was there," Gunvalson confirmed of her unexpected split from the retired policeman.
Former 'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Shades Ex Steve Lodge As A Cheater And A 'Liar'
"It was hard," Gunvalson continued. "It was really hard. I thought we were gonna be together for forever. But he was cheating on me, that’s not cool. He always said he was never going to cheat on me. Liar."
According to Gunvalson, Lodge gave her every reason to assume things were fine between them -- even up until the moment she left for her trip.
"He hugged me, helped me with my suitcase," she recalled. "I was leaving in the limo and said, 'Are you gonna be here when I get back?' He said, 'Where am I gonna go?'"
Steve Lodge Met His Now-Wife At A Bar And Married Her Months After Splitting From The 'RHOC' Alum
Although things were great when she left, they quickly took a turn for the worse as the Real Housewives of Orange County alum learned that Lodge had moved out of her house as she stayed at Medley's -- and moved in with his then-girlfriend, and now-wife, Janis Carlson.
"He met her at a bar!" Gunvalson fumed. "I mean, seriously, she's a barfly and she was looking to marry a rich, old man. Well, guess what? He’s old, but he’s not rich! Good luck, b*tch! Like, he’s a retired policeman -- good for him, he's got a pension -- but he doesn’t have anything."
Vicki Gunvalson Now Claims Steve Lodge Was A 'Debbie Downer'
"He was a Debbie Downer," Gunvalson admitted as she looked back at the years she spent with Lodge. "He was miserable. I have all this stuff going on. ... He didn't like me [dancing in bars or showing cleavage]. He said, 'You're a grandmother, a mother...' But I loved him, deeply."
To see more of Gunvalson and her cast mates, don't miss the premiere of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two this Thursday, June 23, on Peacock.