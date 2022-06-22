Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Gisele Bundchen showed off her dancing skill with her instructor, Neto, as they joined Lizzo's TikTok challenge. The pop singer's latest single went viral on the social app and skyrocketed to number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to celebrities like Gisele and Bebe Rexha, who joined the dance challenge.

Apart from showing off her hidden talent on the Gram, she also got a head start on her 42nd birthday celebration by asking family and friends to donate trees for the environment.

