Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Gisele Bundchen showed off her dancing skill with her instructor, Neto, as they joined Lizzo's TikTok challenge. The pop singer's latest single went viral on the social app and skyrocketed to number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to celebrities like Gisele and Bebe Rexha, who joined the dance challenge.

Apart from showing off her hidden talent on the Gram, she also got a head start on her 42nd birthday celebration by asking family and friends to donate trees for the environment.

Getting Her Groove On With Neto

The retired model wore two-piece grey leisurewear with a cropped top and high-waist leggings. It hugged her lean physique and exposed her toned abs as she bobbed her head and danced to the music. Her long blonde hair weaved side to side, and she wore a bright smile while her dance instructor Neto wore distressed shorts and a loose-fitting green tank top.

Spreading Environmental Awareness

Gisele gifted Tom Brady trees for Valentine's Day as part of her initiative for a cleaner and greener earth. She joined forces with The Nature Conservancy to plant a trillion trees and replenish the dwindling forest.

Despite the pandemic derailing their plans, Gisele and ISA planted 46,000 trees in the Xingu-Araguaia region last year. This year, the model says they'll plant 219,000 more and thanked everyone involved for contributing to her cause.

Showing Their Familial Love

Giselle celebrated Tom on Father's Day by posting a picture of him and his daughter, Vivian, saying she's his biggest cheerleader. On Mother's Day, two months ago, Tom returned the favor by thanking Gisele for all she does for their family and saying they love her.

"A mother’s love. An indescribable feeling that challenges and inspires us to be better for our children... I feel blessed to keep receiving the gift of being a mother to special beings who teach me so much every day," Gisele wrote.

Tom Gives Gisele Her Flowers

In an interview with People, Tom said Gisele is always looking out for their family and has been a good influence for the longest time. He added that her partnership helps him focus on his career because,

"without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing. It takes an aazing partnership to do it."

The couple has been married since 2009 and Gisele is the step-mother to his eldest child from Bridget Moynahan.

