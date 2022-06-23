When it comes to serving sizzling hot looks, Lourdes Leon does not disappoint. The gorgeous fashion model and daughter of pop singer Madonna is known for her daring yet absolutely sexy fashion sense, and her 320k Instagram followers are never left uninspired. The 31-year-old made her start in the fashion industry in 2010 when she collaborated with her mother to launch a fashion and beauty line.
Lourdes Leon Stuns In Thigh-High Slit Dress
Stunning In Red
Lola, as her fans fondly refer to her, took the internet by storm as she served a sexy look in a stunning red braless pleated dress. The stunning pleated dress was pleated at the bust with an opening in front.
The fashion pro, who recently graced a Burberry event with her iconic mom, struck a leggy pose in an outdoor location, displaying her toned thighs through the front pleats of the dress. She paired the dress with beaded stilettos that added to the feminine aura of the look. She added a matching red purse and a pair of gold drop earrings. Her beautiful red hair was styled in a middle part as the red tresses graced her shoulders.
The Feminine Boss
Leon is the ultimate boss lady. The gorgeous supermodel, who never runs out of style, channeled the female boss look in a black mini dress with a heart-shaped neckline. She showed off her stunning figure in the black dress as she sat in a burnt orange chair. The dress was held at the shoulders by copper link chains that cupped her luscious cleavage.
She paired the dress with a pair of black stilettos and a black purse which she placed on her thighs as her long manicured nail cupped the purse. Her numerous small tattoos were also on full display. In a similar snap, the model posed alongside a spotted pony.
Leon In Leotard
Leon gave a Madonna look in a leotard for a new Mugler campaign. The supermodel donned a bondage-style leotard which was similar to the iconic conical corset worn by the musician during her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour. She appeared in a new campaign video for Mugler, where she was seen dancing on top of a vintage limousine in an ivory-colored cut-out bodysuit which she paired with knee-high stockings.
She added a pair of strappy heels and wore her black hair waist-length. She shared the clip on her Instagram account, thanking Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader for allowing her to be a part of the “fab and crazy journey.”
Mugler Campaign
The new spring/summer 2022 campaign video by Mugler was clocked at about 10 minutes and featured several famous faces, including Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe Sevigny, and Bella Hadid. “This season was really about taking illusion to the next level,” Cadwallader said regarding the campaign. “We were trying to make the clothes as small and as bare as possible and try to take it to the max. Trying to work with placing shapes on the body that looked like they were held there without gravity,” she added.