Reese Witherspoon And Ex-Husband Celebrate Son’s Graduation

Despite their differences, Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband prioritized their 18-year-old son graduating from high school. The proud parents can be seen smiling at the camera as they capture the memorable moment.
Congrats to you @deaconphillippe on Graduating High School! 💫So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud everyday. We 🧡you!
It's not the first time an award-winning actress has been spotted with her ex, as she appears to place her son's happiness first, as she did on his 18th birthday when they celebrated together at a restaurant.