Reese Witherspoon And Ex-Husband Celebrate Son’s Graduation

The 18-year-old spoke exclusively to HELLO! on the 20th of May at the Race to Erase MS gala, where he partied with friends and participated in a live auction that raised more than $100,000 on the night. Deacon has been working on music for several years, and his first single, Long Run, was released in 2020.

"I have been working hard on an EP about to drop," the teen shared, admitting that "it's coming soon" even though he can't give a date.

"It's really special," he added, revealing that he wouldn't give it "an exact genre, but it's very me," and saying that he is inspired by Post Malone "I am just trying to make music that I like and listen to," he said.