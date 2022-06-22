Reese Witherspoon And Ex-Husband Celebrate Son’s Graduation

Close up of Reese Witherspoon
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
chisom

Despite their differences, Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband prioritized their 18-year-old son graduating from high school. The proud parents can be seen smiling at the camera as they capture the memorable moment.

Congrats to you @deaconphillippe on Graduating High School! 💫So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud everyday. We 🧡you!

It's not the first time an award-winning actress has been spotted with her ex, as she appears to place her son's happiness first, as she did on his 18th birthday when they celebrated together at a restaurant.

The Latest

'The Grim Sleeper' Went On Killing Sprees In The 1980s Then The 2000s

Myra Hindley: One Of Britain's Worst Killers Or A Victim Herself?

Buster Olney Reveals Insane Yordan Alvarez Stat

'It Was Really, Really Interesting': Emma Thompson Opens Up About Nude Scene

Mike Tyson Shares Thoughts About Fighting Jake Paul On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Deacon Phillipe Graduates

Reese Witherspoon close up
Shutterstock | 751606

Deacon in a bright orange cap and gown walks around a backyard pool and accepts his diploma from his "principal" dad. Then, he flings his cap in a typical graduate style. When gravity takes its course, the cap falls into the pool, and Deacon's swift mother reaches in to save the day's souvenir.

Reese, 46, wore a blue and white polka dot dress with her blonde hair in waves and loosed around her while beaming from ear to ear. On the other hand, the fictitious principal for this son's ceremony, Ryan, wore a black graduation gown, cap, and glasses.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Phillipe’s New Song

The 18-year-old spoke exclusively to HELLO! on the 20th of May at the Race to Erase MS gala, where he partied with friends and participated in a live auction that raised more than $100,000 on the night. Deacon has been working on music for several years, and his first single, Long Run, was released in 2020.

"I have been working hard on an EP about to drop," the teen shared, admitting that "it's coming soon" even though he can't give a date.

"It's really special," he added, revealing that he wouldn't give it "an exact genre, but it's very me," and saying that he is inspired by Post Malone "I am just trying to make music that I like and listen to," he said.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Supporting Nashville As A Family

Reese Witherspoon recently joined the Nashville Soccer Club ownership group and attended the team's first game!

 

The Oscar winner was accompanied by husband Jim Toth and sons Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, 9, to the game on Sunday (May 1) at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Sing-Along Premier

The Morning Show star shared a photo of herself with her family, taken just before the crew attended the Sing 2 red carpet premiere to support Witherspoon's role.

 

The 45-year-old actress stands in the middle of her three children, Ava Elizabeth, 22, Deacon Reese, 18, and Tennessee James, 9, in the photo. Jim Toth, Witherspoon's husband of ten years, is standing next to her.

Read Next

Must Read

Kelly Ripa Is Crushing It In Dance Workout

How Much Did Miley Cyrus Make From ‘Hannah Montana’?

Halle Berry Shares Exercises Keeping Her Fit At 55

'I Was Kind Of Being A Little Left Out': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney On Life Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.