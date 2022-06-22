'Jail Or Death': Vanessa Bayer Talks Improv On Cruise Ships

American actress and comedian Vanessa Bayer has achieved her greatest fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2010 to 2017. She was nominated for an Emmy Award during that time and earned rave reviews for her acts.

On June 16, 2022, James Corden welcomed Vanessa to The Late Late Show With James Corden for the first time.

During her appearance, Vanessa recalled her brief experience working as a cruise ship performer and cautioned James about some creepy things that could happen to passengers.

Get a glimpse of the fascinating episode below.