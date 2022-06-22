ESPN Analyst Xavier Scruggs Comments On MLB Trade Deadline

The 34-year-old former St. Louis Cardinal took to Twitter to name the player he's watching the most.

"My guy @JimBowdenGM wrote a super impressive piece in The Athletic, detailing the 125 players most likely to get traded," Scruggs tweeted. "The one I think would have the biggest impact for a team immediately, as well as if you could re-sign for 3-4 years is Willson Contreras of the #Cubs.

"Contreras is one of the top players available. The real question is, are the Cubs willing to part ways with him? He has stood out offensively this year and has a .927 OPS with 12 home runs and 26 RBIs. More importantly, he knows how to handle a pitching staff with the best of them," Scruggs continued.