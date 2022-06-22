'I Was Hit By A Scammer': 'Shark Tank' Mogul Barbara Corcoran Shares Scam Experience

According to Yahoo, Corcoran did not discover the scam until her accountant confirmed the transfer from her real secretary. "But it wasn't until my accountant sent a confirmation to my real secretary saying, 'Hey, we're confirming this one last time.' Right there, boom! I learned that I was hit by a scammer," she added.

In addition to the discussion with Corcoran, the Red Table Talk host will also speak to a young woman and her father who lost everything and a Marine who discloses how he's been ruined by scammers using his photo online. A top fraud expert will also dissect the biggest scams for each generation, sharing information that would help viewers protect themselves and their families from similar occurrences.