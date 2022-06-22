MLB News: Braves Players Performing Well In Early All-Star Voting

At the time of this writing, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr is second in the National League in voting. He trails only Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts. Outfielders Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna rank sixth and eighth among outfielders respectively.

Former first overall pick Dansby Swanson is second in voting among shortstops. 24-year-old William Contreras is second among designated hitters. Travis d'Arnaud is second among catchers. Even Ozzie Albies, who can't participate in the All-Star Game due to injury, is second among National League second basemen.

First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Austin Riley are fourth and third in voting in their respective positions. The Braves have two pitchers, Max Fried and Kyle Wright, who could very well make the All-Star team as well.