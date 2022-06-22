Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

Indian crossover actress Priyanka Chopra posted a new poolside video as a campaign for Accor Lives Limited (ALL) promoting quality time. With her new role as a mother and her piling acting projects, the 39-year-old needed the private vacation time to rejuvenate. In her campaign video, she thanked her friends and family for supporting her and allowing her the privilege of relaxation. She said,
“Here I was feeling grateful for the sunshine and for friends and family who understand that quality time can also be quiet time…”