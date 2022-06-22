Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

During the Jonas Brothers’ Netflix is a Joke comedy roast special last year, Lily Singh joked about Chopra being her husband’s beard. The youngest band member is known not to keep his facial hair while his wife, is famous for her full mane. She said,

“Nick Jonas couldn’t grow a beard, so he married one.”

Priyanka then joked about their 10-year age gap since it was the elephant in their marriage as far as outsiders were concerned. The Netflix special was the first time they let fans into their private lives as they prefer to keep things off social media, sharing only what's necessary.