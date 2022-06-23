Antonio Banderas Talks New Movie 'Official Competition' Starring Penelope Cruz

Banderas took A Chorus Line to several locales in Spain before embarking on another script Company. “Then A Chorus Line traveled around Spain very successfully and then we did Company this year,” he said. “I’ve been directing on the stage with them for 5 months, filling the theatre and we just finished in Barcelona two days ago and we will open in Madrid in September.”

Teatro Del Soho , Antonio Banderas’s theatre company launched the second production Company of a Broadway-originating musical, following their debut production of A Chorus Line in 2019. Banderas, who not only founded the theatre but also serves as its president, starred in both productions.

Best known for his screen appearances in movies like The Mask of Zorro, Desperado, The 13th Warrior, Puss In Boots, The Skin I Live In, Evita, and several others, Banderas also starred in the 2003 Broadway revival of Nine, earning a Tony nomination for his performance as Guido Contini.