If things do go according to plan for Max Scherzer and the New York Mets, there's a legitimate chance that he could be pitching sometime as soon as Sunday in Miami against the Marlins.

With how well the Mets have played, they've allowed themselves to wait a bit and make sure that he is fully healthy. It's tough to say that the scenario was good for the Mets, but we can look at it as a positive thing because now Max Scherzer should be recovered and be 100% healthy for the remainder of the year, which is when the Mets are going to need him most.