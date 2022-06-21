Packers QB Kurt Benkert Speaks About Being Released

Many were expecting that he was going to be upset about the decision, but instead of pouting about it, Kurt Benkert realizes that this is part of the business and that it was in the best interest of the organization and himself for the move to be made.

“They way he did it and went about it, mad respect for him, and for the window he cut me in, to give me an opportunity to go somewhere and compete for another job to make the 53, knowing there was no chance to make the 53 here…respect the (expletive) out of that,” Benkert said during a stream on Twitch on Sunday."

“He could have kept me around for five weeks and then cut me as soon as I showed up for training camp, or kept me around for preseason, given me a quarter a game if that, and then cut me, Benkert said. “I’m just excited to see what’s next.”

“I know at the end of the preseason, what it was going to look like. Thankful they did me a solid and didn’t waste any time,” Benkert said. “I knew at the end of the preseason I was going to get cut. There’s no room for me on that roster for an extra quarterback on the 53.”