NFL Rumors: DK Metcalf Might Become One Of The Highest Paid Receivers Soon

There are a few different ways to look at these rumors from the Seattle Seahawks' perspective. Considering that they still have plenty of questions at the quarterback position, it's interesting why they're going to go out and give a ton of money to a wide receiver. They first need to go out and get a quarterback who can play at an elite level to help DK Metcalf continue being one of the best wide receivers in football.

However, it would be expected if Seattle finds a way to get a better quarterback in the near future and they want to make sure that their star wide receiver is going to be able to be there catching passes for him.

Guys like DK Metcalf are also huge for free agent signings, considering that quarterbacks are going to want to throw to elite wide receivers.