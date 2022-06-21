Gabrielle Union And Dwayne Wade Spice Things Up At Prada Show

Close up of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade at the "They Call Me Magic" Premiere
Shutterstock | 564025

Sports
chisom

Former NBA player Dwayne Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union attended Prada's 2023 Resort runway show in Milan this weekend. The couple has become a fashionable power duo on red carpets and events generally, making a statement in their unconventional outfits. Union put her style into use for her partnership with NY & Co. fashion company designer clothes and shoes.

She also relaunched her haircare company, Flawless by GU, with longtime business partner, Larry Jarah Sims.

Check out the pictures below.

The Latest

Packers QB Kurt Benkert Speaks About Being Released

NFL Rumors: DK Metcalf Might Become One Of The Highest Paid Receivers Soon

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Plunging Dress

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

MLB Rumors: Mets Are Looking To Add Relievers At The Trade Deadline

Attending The Milan Resort Show

Dwayne Wade wears a black suit and Gabrielle Union in a plunging neckline midi dress at the L.A.'s finest premiere.
Shutterstock | 564025

Union and Wade wore Prada's SS23 Resort Collection outfits to the Milan Fashion Show. While the actress wore a loose-fitted nude maxi dress with a U-cut neckline, fringes on the hem, and black stiletto sandals, the retired NBA player chose a more daring combo.

He wore black baggy pants with a ribbon belt on the waist, a yellow tank top tucked in, and white sneakers. He also added black sunglasses with a Cuban silver necklace to his outfit. On the other hand, Union accessorized lightly with simple drop earrings and her black hair tied back in a neat braided ponytail.

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

Day 3 Of The Wade World Tour

Union shared a reel detailing her Milan trip via Instagram. Her video included clips of her day drinking, Wade watched adoringly as his wife posed for her candid pictures and a group shot of the front row at the show. The actress tagged the event the "Wade World Tour 2022," a practice that has become traditional for the couple since their marriage in 2014.

Apart from traveling the world with his wife and children, the businessman created a clothing collection with Bleacher Report with each Tour Date signifying an important moment in his career.

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

Baring It All In Milan

Close up of Gabrielle Union smiling
Shutterstock | 673594

This year's tour started last week with Union showing off her dancing skills and toned physique in a sheer yellow dress. The maxi dress had a low-cut neckline with a thin strip across her chest and matching high-waisted underwear visible through the sheer clothing. In case it wasn't clear, Union raised her dress to show off her backside.

Keeping It Vintage In Milan

Close up of Gabrielle Union smiling
Shutterstock | 3459434

Union embraced vintage fashion on her first Prada outing, wearing a skintight white minidress with a V-neckline. She paired the dress with a red mini tote and unique black wedge strappy shoes. She wore her black hair in a cornrow and braided the ends into one chunky ponytail.

Read Next

Must Read

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Miley Cyrus Wows In Swimsuit On Vacation

Ana De Armas In Bikini Enjoys Boat Ride

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Salma Hayek In Bikini Dances For Her Husband

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.