'It's A Huge Honor': Dr. Nicole Martin On Representing Medical Community On 'RHOM'

After joining the Real Housewives of Miami cast, Dr. Nicole Martin said she was honored to not only have the opportunity to showcase her life as a doctor but also as a working mother and wife.

"It’s a huge honor, obviously, to represent the medical community. But in general, I think times are changing. The world is evolving. Women are moving out of the home and into the workspace. So to be in a position where I’m on a show and I can showcase that side of an empowered independent woman, to me is a huge honor," Dr. Martin stated.

"And that’s something I’ve been getting a lot from the fans," she added.