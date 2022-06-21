'It's A Huge Honor': Dr. Nicole Martin On Representing Medical Community On 'RHOM'

Dr. Nicole Martin in hat with button-up shirt
instagram | Instagram | Dr. Nicole Martin

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Dr. Nicole Martin joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami for season four in 2021. And, during a recent interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish, she admitted to feeling honored by the opportunity to represent the medical profession on the Peacock reality series.

The Latest

MLB News: Max Scherzer Making Rehab Start On Tuesday

'The Classified Ad Rapist' Eventually Escalated To Murder

Packers QB Kurt Benkert Speaks About Being Released

NFL Rumors: DK Metcalf Might Become One Of The Highest Paid Receivers Soon

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Dr. Nicole Martin Loves To Showcase The Life Of An 'Empowered Independent Woman' On 'RHOM'

Dr. Nicole Martin in scrubs
instagram | Instagram | Dr. Nicole Martin

After joining the Real Housewives of Miami cast, Dr. Nicole Martin said she was honored to not only have the opportunity to showcase her life as a doctor but also as a working mother and wife.

"It’s a huge honor, obviously, to represent the medical community. But in general, I think times are changing. The world is evolving. Women are moving out of the home and into the workspace. So to be in a position where I’m on a show and I can showcase that side of an empowered independent woman, to me is a huge honor," Dr. Martin stated.

"And that’s something I’ve been getting a lot from the fans," she added.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Dr. Nicole Martin Is Appreciative For The Opportunity To Inspire Others On 'RHOM'

According to Dr. Martin, she's received messages from her fans and followers like, "Wow, we love that you’re a physician" and "We love that you’re a working mom."

"I think people are looking for that, kind of like a motivation or inspiration, and I’m so happy and honored to be able to be that," she stated.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Dr. Nicole Martin Celebrated National Doctor's Day Earlier This Year

'RHOM' cast takes selfie in black jackets
instagram | Instagram | Dr. Nicole Martin

Earlier this year on Instagram, Dr. Martin shared a post in which she celebrated National Doctor's Day.

“Cheers to all those who came before me and paved the way, the doctors that stand beside me making a difference, and those that will come after and continue to make strides in patient care. The journey is long, but it’s worth it. Big thank you to all the doctors for their dedication, sacrifice, and contribution to society. Love what you do,” she wrote.

'RHOM' Season 4 Recently Premiered On Bravo

While the show was rebooted for a fourth season on Peacock, the Real Housewives of Miami has since returned to its home network of Bravo, where new episodes are currently airing on Tuesday nights at 9/8c.

Dr. Martin and her cast mates are currently in production on the upcoming fifth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, which is expected to begin streaming on Peacock sometime later this year.

Read Next

Must Read

'A Huge Disrespectful Argument': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Teases Jamaica Spat With Marlo Hampton

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Olympian Aly Raisman Credits This Exercise For Her Tight And Toned Body

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.