Kristen Bell Announces 'Frozen 3' With 'Zero Authority' On 'The Tonight Show'

Kristen Bell may not have had any authority to do so, but during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she declared, "I would… like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3."

According to the outlet, Bell was featured on Good Morning America on Monday morning, where she confirmed she would sign on to film the third installment of Frozen "in a heartbeat" if given the opportunity.

But has she had that opportunity quite yet?