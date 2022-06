You’d think a skier training for the Olympics would know the right foods to eat during competitions, but that wasn’t the case with Lindsey Vonn when she was a young athlete.

The alpine ski racer and gold medalist, now 37, revealed in her book, Strong is the New Beautiful, that she thought she was “following the best diet” for an Olympian in training until she noticed that her food choices were leading to unexpected and undesirable results.

