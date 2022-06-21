Jeff Schoep Discusses His Time As A Neo-Nazi Group Leader On 'Red Table Talk'

Even though Red Table Talk has explored a variety of topics, one of its recent episodes may be the most intense yet.

During the episode, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris try to get inside the minds of people who hate as they look into the causes of extreme violence.

Jeff Schoep, a repentant leader of America's largest neo-Nazi organization, was featured on the show to talk about the country's extreme hate and brutality. Along with the Smiths and Jeff, Deeyah Khan, a filmmaker, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, a leading anti-racism researcher, and NFL player Zach Banner spoke on the topic.

Keep reading for more details of the intense episode.