A Look At Lady Gaga's Dating History

Closeup of Lady Gaga wearing elaborate updo
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Though they weren’t exactly “bad romances,” Lady Gaga’s past relationships were not happily-ever-afters, either.

In Gaga: Five Foot Two, her 2017 Netflix documentary, the singer confessed that her career success often got in the way of her love life. “It’s a sad day when I’m doing the Super Bowl and I’m so excited to do it, but I can’t help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt [Williams],” she said. “I sold 30 million, I lose Lüc [Carl]. I get the movie [A Star Is Born], I lose Taylor [Kinney]. It’s like a turnover.”

Ahead, take a look at Mother Monster’s dating history.

Lüc Carl And Matthew 'Dada' Williams

Lady Gaga posing in sleeveless black dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Gaga and bar owner Lüc Carl dated on and off between 2005 and 2011. Per Us Weekly, she said in an interview with Rolling Stone, “I've really never loved anyone like I loved him. Or like I love him…That relationship really shaped me.” Her 2011 song, “Yoü and I,” was about him.

In 2008, when she and Carl weren’t dating, she had a romance with Matthew “Dada” Williams, who was the creative director of Haus of Gaga at the time.

Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 564025

The singer met actor Taylor Kinney on the set of her music video for “Yoü and I.” He spoke about the shoot during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, saying, “We had a good time. I think there was chemistry.”

They started dating in 2011, got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015, and broke up in July 2016 shortly after Gaga got her A Star is Born role.

Christian Carino

The Born This Way singer started dating talent agent Christian Carino in 2017. They were first spotted at a Kings of Leon concert and then at the Super Bowl, where Gaga was performing.

In October 2018, after months of speculation that they had gotten engaged, Gaga confirmed the news when she called him her fiancé. However, she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring when she attended the Grammys in February the following year. Shortly after that, the split was confirmed.

Dan Horton And Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga with curtain bangs
Shutterstock | 242987224

From July to October 2019, Gaga had a low-profile relationship with audio engineer Dan Horton. Rumors started swirling when paparazzi caught the two kissing during a brunch date in L.A.

Two months after ending it with Horton, she was spotted locking lips with a mystery man in Las Vegas. In February 2020, the guy was identified as Parker Group CEO Michael Polansky.

The two made their relationship Instagram official shortly after that, and they’re still together until now.

