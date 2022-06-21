A Look At Lady Gaga's Dating History

Though they weren’t exactly “bad romances,” Lady Gaga’s past relationships were not happily-ever-afters, either.

In Gaga: Five Foot Two, her 2017 Netflix documentary, the singer confessed that her career success often got in the way of her love life. “It’s a sad day when I’m doing the Super Bowl and I’m so excited to do it, but I can’t help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt [Williams],” she said. “I sold 30 million, I lose Lüc [Carl]. I get the movie [A Star Is Born], I lose Taylor [Kinney]. It’s like a turnover.”

Ahead, take a look at Mother Monster’s dating history.