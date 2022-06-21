Hailie Jade In Bikini Dips In Waterfall

Hailie Jade close-up selfie
instagram | Hailie Jade

Entertainment
chisom

Hailie Jade, Eminem's daughter, flaunted her toned figure in a glamorous bikini photo shared on Instagram.

For the hot Instagram photo, the superstar offspring, 26, wowed in a bikini top paired with black bottoms. The young model is always sporting a cool, chic look! She looked stunning in a low-cut, tight white crop top that was more of a bralette than a top in an Instagram post on March 29.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Lindsey Vonn's Journey To A Healthy Diet

A Look At Lady Gaga's Dating History

K-Pop Singer Kang Daniel Makes US Daytime Debut On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kristen Bell Announces 'Frozen 3' With 'Zero Authority' On 'The Tonight Show'

Halle Berry Shares Exercises Keeping Her Fit At 55

Chasing Waterfall In Bikini

Hailie looked stunning in this number as she leaned in for a sensual shot of herself. She sits on the rock slightly as her leg reaches for a much smaller rock. However, the influencer left her hair free as her body radiated in the sun and her luscious skin. She takes a dip in the waterfall in the second slip while her enviable boy is on display.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Hailie Flaunts Curves In Pool

Hailie clutched a cocktail while bathing in a swimming pool; the beauty looked over her shoulder at the camera for the sultry shot from her idyllic trip. Hailie accessorized her look with oversized designer sunglasses.

She styled her long brunette in loose bouncy curls and wore pearl earrings and a silver bracelet. Hailie captioned the photo she shared with her 2.3 million followers:

does this pool make my butt look big 🤣😅

And her fans, in turn, graced her comment section with answers to her questions.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Effortlessly Beautiful

Jade, Eminem's gorgeous 26-year-old daughter, recently shared a beautiful selfie on her official Instagram page, which has over 2.5 million followers. The photo, which has already received over 50,000 likes, depicts her standing in front of a plant on a bright sunny day.

Her bright blue eyes resemble her father's in the post, and she shields them with sleek silver shades. Her brown hair is pulled back in a tight bun, and her brows and lashes are perfectly groomed to match her bronzed skin. She also wears silver jewelry, yellow almond nails, and a clean white tank top.

Supportive Daughter

At the Super Bowl, Eminem's biggest fan was in the stands, cheering him on his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.

The Lose Yourself rapper co-headlined the NFL halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with 50 Cent as a special guest.

It wasn't without controversy when Eminem, took a kneel on stage to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police brutality.

Read Next

Must Read

How Much Did Miley Cyrus Make From ‘Hannah Montana’?

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

'Heated Altercation': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Skips Teresa Giudice Housewarming Party Amid Alleged Luis Ruelas Feud

'A Huge Disrespectful Argument': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Teases Jamaica Spat With Marlo Hampton

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.