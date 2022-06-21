Hailie Jade In Bikini Dips In Waterfall

Hailie Jade, Eminem's daughter, flaunted her toned figure in a glamorous bikini photo shared on Instagram.

For the hot Instagram photo, the superstar offspring, 26, wowed in a bikini top paired with black bottoms. The young model is always sporting a cool, chic look! She looked stunning in a low-cut, tight white crop top that was more of a bralette than a top in an Instagram post on March 29.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.