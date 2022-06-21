Katie Maloney felt that she was being left out by her friend group after announcing plans to divorce her husband Tom Schwartz and filing the official documents in March of this year after a 12-year relationship with her Vanderpump Rules co-star.
'I Was Kind Of Being A Little Left Out': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney On Life Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce
Katie Maloney Didn't Want Her Friends To Feel Like They Had To Pick Sides
As she and Tom Schwartz vacated their marital residence as they prepared to sell the Los Angeles property, Katie Maloney recorded an episode of her podcast, Dear Media's You're Gonna Love Me, where the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about the current dynamic of her friend group.
We “literally told [their friends] there’s no sides to pick,” Maloney shared, according to a report from Heavy.
But that wasn't to say that her friends didn't pick sides. In fact, as Maloney added, “I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever.”
Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Have Remained Friends Post-Split
Although Raquel Leviss suggested in an interview with Page Six that Scheana Shay had told her she felt that she would have to pick sides between Maloney and Schwartz, Maloney said on her podcast that her comments were not aimed at Leviss.
“Tom and I said to all of our friends, we don’t have to choose sides, that’s not a thing. Friendship has never been our issue. We’re friends, we’re hanging out. We have all the same friends. We’re in the same friend group. I think where that came from because I had felt that some people or some persons were kind of maybe on their own doing that,” she stated.
Katie Maloney Felt That One Particular Person Was Leaving Her Out Of The Group
According to Maloney, despite her efforts, she recently began feeling as if she was being left out of her and Schwartz's friend group.
"I had felt like I was kind of being a little left out of kind of group sort of situations and I didn’t understand why. So I brought it up to this particular person and I was a little bit upset about it because I felt that it was kind of being intentional. And they said that they didn’t know what I meant or what I was talking about but I had some sort of specific things,” Maloney revealed.
Katie Maloney Felt That Tom Schwartz Was Being Coddled
After confronting the unnamed person in her friend group, Maloney said that the person admitted to coddling Schwartz, explaining that they felt he needed it more than she did.
"They said because I said I was good. They asked how I was doing and I said good and I was like ‘well okay I am good, but also like not. Like this is a lot of change for me. I have good days and I have bad days.’ They said that they just felt like Tom needed a little bit more support right now,” she shared.
The 10th season of Vanderpump Rules is expected to go into production in the coming months.