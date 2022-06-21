'I Was Kind Of Being A Little Left Out': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney On Life Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

As she and Tom Schwartz vacated their marital residence as they prepared to sell the Los Angeles property, Katie Maloney recorded an episode of her podcast, Dear Media's You're Gonna Love Me, where the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about the current dynamic of her friend group.

We “literally told [their friends] there’s no sides to pick,” Maloney shared, according to a report from Heavy.

But that wasn't to say that her friends didn't pick sides. In fact, as Maloney added, “I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever.”