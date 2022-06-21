Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Plunging Dress

These days, you may see Priyanka using her married name in the press and that’s because she is proud to now be a Jonas! Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in December 2018, and they have always been in the headlines for their romance and engagement. Their fans were wondering when they would finally tie the knot and get married, so it was met with an outpouring of well wishes. Soon, they were being asked about children and the wondering public didn’t have to wait too long! The couple announced the birth of their first child at the end of January. They welcomed their daughter through surrogacy. And she is perfectly healthy now after arriving with health issues.