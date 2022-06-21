Priyanka Chopra shows off her assets in a glittery plunging dress.
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Plunging Dress
The Latest
Priyanka Takes The Plunge In Stunning Dress
Priyanka Chopra, 39, showed off her assets in a cleavage-plunging gown. The look was brilliant from head to toe, and her social media followers were simply in love with it! She teamed the skin-tight gold dress and ornamental jewelry studded with some rich Bulgari gems for dramatic effect. She styled her dark brown hair down and wavy. The Miss World pageant winner has 79.7 million Instagram followers, thanks to her beauty and red carpet style, plus marriage to one of the world’s biggest boy band groups!
Priyanka Is A Jonas Now
These days, you may see Priyanka using her married name in the press and that’s because she is proud to now be a Jonas! Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in December 2018, and they have always been in the headlines for their romance and engagement. Their fans were wondering when they would finally tie the knot and get married, so it was met with an outpouring of well wishes. Soon, they were being asked about children and the wondering public didn’t have to wait too long! The couple announced the birth of their first child at the end of January. They welcomed their daughter through surrogacy. And she is perfectly healthy now after arriving with health issues.
Priyanka Is Not A Stickler For Working Out
The Quantico star only works out when she has to and she is not afraid to let her fans know it either! She prefers performing exercises that she finds suitable for her needs and body rather than an intense workout. Priyanka prefers adding intensity or switching only when her role demands her to do so. All her workout routines and diet plan are about balance; therefore, she performs her stunts to keep healthy and fit.
Where Will We See Priyanka Next?
The Hollywood star will now be starring in It's All Coming Back to Me, set to be released on February 10, 2023. In the film, Priyanka will star as a struggling woman trying to move on after losing her fiance. To cope, she sends messages to her fiance's old phone number, reassigned to a new man playing Sam Heughan. She will also perform alongside Celine Dion in the movie, so perhaps can expect some singing in this new role!