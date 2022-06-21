Erika Jayne In Swimuit Says 'Surfing Is Hard'

Erika has some exciting news for her fans, as she exclusively tells E! News that she recently recorded several new songs that will be released later.

"I was in the studio over the weekend, so it's coming," the performer turned Bravolebrity teased of new music. "I was recording and then jumped on a plane to get here. It's happening!"

"It's songs, so it's more than one," she said, adding that the vibe is "same old sassy Erika Jayne."

Jayne claims that the new music was inspired by the difficulties she's faced in recent years, including a divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi, who is now in poor health, and multiple lawsuits stemming from Girardi's alleged fraud and embezzlement of an airplane crash settlement.