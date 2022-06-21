Erika Jayne In Swimuit Says 'Surfing Is Hard'

close up of Erika Jayne
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

As she smiles at the camera, Erika Jayne looks stunning in her mesh bikini set. The 50-year-old Rhobh star knows how to enthrall her fans and keep them updated on her happenings by constantly providing them with interesting content. Previously, she mostly posted content to promote her Pretty Mess Hair extensions line, but now she's putting herself out more, and we're here for it!

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

'I'd Do It Again': Dorinda Medley Talks Filming 'RHUGT' Season Two

'RHONJ' Alum Danielle Staub Opens Up About Former Friendship With Jacqueline Laurita

'I Was Kind Of Being A Little Left Out': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney On Life Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

Al Michaels Reacts To Tom Brady's Fox Sports Contract

Lindsey Vonn's Journey To A Healthy Diet

On Set In Bikini

Erika Jayne in yellow blazer
Shutterstock | 564025

Erika looks forever young in her recent share; she wore a black mesh piece underneath a onesie on set for the real housewives of Beverly Hills as she dined and merry; she wore a subtle glam. Her hair was styled in a bun as she accessorized with a chunky hoop earring gold chain and sunglasses. Also, her manicured nails matched the write-up on her mesh bikini.

Show day! ✨Surfing is hard. 🏄🏼‍♀️ #rhobh

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Erika Does The Split Effortlessly

Erika was wearing a hot pink swimsuit in the photo as she performed. The reality television star elevated the look by wearing thigh-high boots as her blonde tresses covered her face due to the split. Erika demonstrated her flexibility by doing the splits in a very sexy pose. Her fans commented on how stunning she looked in the photo in the post's comments section.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

New Music In The Works

Erika has some exciting news for her fans, as she exclusively tells E! News that she recently recorded several new songs that will be released later.

"I was in the studio over the weekend, so it's coming," the performer turned Bravolebrity teased of new music. "I was recording and then jumped on a plane to get here. It's happening!"

"It's songs, so it's more than one," she said, adding that the vibe is "same old sassy Erika Jayne."

Jayne claims that the new music was inspired by the difficulties she's faced in recent years, including a divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi, who is now in poor health, and multiple lawsuits stemming from Girardi's alleged fraud and embezzlement of an airplane crash settlement.

Love Life Details

Erika Jayne at an event
Shutterstock | 564025

On the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on May 11, the Bravo star revealed some juicy details about her love life following her divorce from her husband.

During a lunch date at Erika's house with co-star Lisa Rinna, Lisa inquired about a bouquet. She admitted they were from a secret admirer, and Lisa went on to ask if they had ever been on a date, to which she replied, "No, but they have had a lot of sex."

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Aly Raisman Credits This Exercise For Her Tight And Toned Body

'A Huge Disrespectful Argument': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Teases Jamaica Spat With Marlo Hampton

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

'Heated Altercation': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Skips Teresa Giudice Housewarming Party Amid Alleged Luis Ruelas Feud

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.