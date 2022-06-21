Dorinda Medley shared her thoughts on filming the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, The Ex-Wives Club, on a recent episode of her SiriusXM podcast, Make It Nice.
'I'd Do It Again': Dorinda Medley Talks Filming 'RHUGT' Season Two
Dorinda Medley Hosted The 'RHUGT' Season Two Cast At Her Famed Bluestone Manor In Massachusetts
Months after Dorinda Medley welcomed seven other former Real Housewives stars, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong, former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks, Real Housewives of Orange County alums Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, and her fellow ex-Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, she admitted to her Make It Nice listeners, via Page Six, that she would "do it again" if she could go back in time.
Dorinda Medley Admitted That She Wasn't Always The Best Host
According to Medley, she wasn't always the best host during filming on the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. In fact, she admitted to her listeners that she actually "failed horribly" at times.
“I’ve never really had eight people stay in the place for eight days, or seven, beside myself,” she explained. “I definitely tried to be a good host. I did a great job sometimes and failed horribly at others.”
Still, as Medley confirmed, she believes The Ex-Wives Club is “one of the best shows out there.”
Dorinda Medley Knew 'Real Housewives' Fans Were Already Interested In Seeing More Of Her Berkshires Home
While Medley has confirmed a number of feuds with her cast mates in recent weeks, including Gunvalson, the former Real Housewives of New York City star said that fans are in for a real treat when it comes to what they'll be seeing of her Berkshires home.
“I got lucky because Blue Stone Manor is such a because Blue Stone Manor is such a beloved character already that for the audience, to be able to see Blue Stone Manor in a different way, with all these superstar girls on it, I think is gonna be very exciting for the audience," she teased.
Dorinda Medley's Bluestone Manor Is Her Second Home
"I'm lucky enough to have this as my second home," she told Entertainment Tonight. "So everybody knows that I live in New York City and I come up here on the weekends to entertain, cook, clean, decorate, entertain, and I don't want to be out dancing on tables and whooping it up."
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two premieres on Peacock on Thursday, June 23.