'I'd Do It Again': Dorinda Medley Talks Filming 'RHUGT' Season Two

According to Medley, she wasn't always the best host during filming on the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. In fact, she admitted to her listeners that she actually "failed horribly" at times.

“I’ve never really had eight people stay in the place for eight days, or seven, beside myself,” she explained. “I definitely tried to be a good host. I did a great job sometimes and failed horribly at others.”

Still, as Medley confirmed, she believes The Ex-Wives Club is “one of the best shows out there.”