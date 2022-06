After going public with her boyfriend Dom Fenison this year, rapper Chanel West Coast announced her pregnancy on the MTV Movie & TV Awards Carpet. The 33-year-old surprised everyone when she stepped out with a small baby bump last month and later this month at the Jurassic World movie premiere.

She wore a floral long-sleeved mini dress with stiletto sandals to the MTV Movie & TV Awards and took Fenison as her plus one.