'A Huge Disrespectful Argument': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Teases Jamaica Spat With Marlo Hampton

Kandi Burruss wears hot pink dress
Shutterstock | 64736

Lindsay Cronin

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton were involved in a messy feud in Jamaica amid filming on the currently airing 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. And, during a recent chat with TODAY, the singer and actress opened up about their "disrespectful" encounter.

Kandi Burruss Was Shocked By Her Drama With Marlo Hampton On 'RHOA' Season 14

Kandi Burruss wears a white long sleeved dress
Shutterstock | 248925940

Amid the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss sat down for a chat with TODAY, and, during the interview, she admitted that her feud with Marlo Hampton "surprised" her.

As fans saw during an earlier episode of the Bravo reality series, Hampton slammed Burruss and their co-star, Kenya Moore, as "h--s," taking aim at their dating patterns and shading their alleged behavior.

“I’m sitting here looking at them like, 'Man, who are you to call somebody a h-? Stop it.' That’s what I was thinking,” Burruss said as she looked back on the diss, via Yahoo! News.

Marlo Hampton Accused Kandi Burruss Of Failing To Help Others

Kandi Burruss in pink dress with black lace
Shutterstock | 673594

In addition to taking aim at Burruss' love life, Hampton also shaded Burruss for supposedly failing to give back to others, which was highly (and understandably) offensive to Burruss.

"I don’t like the fact that she tries to put out this, ‘Oh, I don’t help people. I’m like, ‘Girl, I’ve been helping you all the way around, please stop.’ It just annoyed me," Burruss admitted, noting that she's actually gotten "big opportunities" for her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate.

Kandi Burruss Suspects Marlo Hampton Has Come Down With A Case Of Jealousy

Kandi Burruss smiles in red blazer
Shutterstock | 564025

After being asked what she thinks Hampton's issues with her stem from, Burruss said that she isn't sure what Hampton's problem is, although she suspects her "unprovoked" attacks on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are the result of jealousy.

"The only thing I could say is jealousy,” she noted.

And apparently, things are only going to get worse between Burruss and Hampton as they head to Jamaica for a girls' trip -- and even more tension with one another.

“It’s going to continue and get worse. There are other things that I’m sure that I didn’t get a chance to hear,” Burruss shared.

Kandi Burruss Admits She Got 'Disrespectful' During Jamaica Argument With Marlo Hampton

Kandi Burruss in a printed black and white jacket
Shutterstock | 64736

Addressing the drama that is to come, Burruss said, "It’s gonna be a huge disrespectful argument. Let’s just say very disrespectful on both our parts. All of this negative energy that she was giving me early on, I did not know it was happening. So I’m like, ‘Wow, OK, you’ve been feeling this way. Like, OK."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

