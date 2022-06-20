'A Huge Disrespectful Argument': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Teases Jamaica Spat With Marlo Hampton

Amid the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss sat down for a chat with TODAY, and, during the interview, she admitted that her feud with Marlo Hampton "surprised" her.

As fans saw during an earlier episode of the Bravo reality series, Hampton slammed Burruss and their co-star, Kenya Moore, as "h--s," taking aim at their dating patterns and shading their alleged behavior.

“I’m sitting here looking at them like, 'Man, who are you to call somebody a h-? Stop it.' That’s what I was thinking,” Burruss said as she looked back on the diss, via Yahoo! News.