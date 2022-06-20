Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Chain Minidress

Elizabeth Hurley in white top and chandelier earrings at an event.
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Elizabeth Hurley's most recent minidress update on Instagram had the media revisit two of her iconic Versace red-carpet moments. Taking to the social media platform just two days after her 57 birthday, the British actress dropped jaws with a thigh-skimming look from the Italian luxury brand that appeared to channel both the safety-pin dress she wore at the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral and the chainmail gown form the 1999 CFDA Awards.

Scroll to see the look and keep going for more photos!

The Latest

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

'A Huge Disrespectful Argument': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Teases Jamaica Spat With Marlo Hampton

'That Was So Exciting': Drew Barrymore Chats With The Go-Go's Charlotte Caffey

'You Can Be Who You Are': 'RHODubai' Cast Shares Thoughts On Dubai Lifestyle

Miley Cyrus Wows In Swimsuit On Vacation

'A Versace Moment'

Going leggy in a glittery pink number that flaunted her cleavage and toned legs, Elizabeth posed solo before being joined by her lookalike son, Damian Hurley, 20, for a ritzy family portrait. The Versace-clad duo showed off their modeling chops and made a strong case for the existence of the modeling gene.

As for The Royals star's outfit, it had skin-toned inserts that created the illusion of cutouts and were embellished with chain details that called to mind her infamous dress that put Liz on the map. Meanwhile, the color and metal mesh fabric were reminiscent of her CFDA Awards look from five years later. Talk about the perfect mash-up!

Scroll for more photos!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

By Alexandra Lozovschi

'Family Affair'

Shouting out the luxury fashion house in the caption, The Bedazzled star summarized the night as her and Damian "having a @versace moment ❤️❤️." She also tagged Donatella Versace, with the designer chiming in in the comments: "You are both so beautiful!!!! 💜💜💜"

Photos from the shoot were posted on Instagram by Damian as well, with the aspiring model telling fans he was "en route to @ElizabethHurley1 ‘s bday celebrationsz" as he showed off his shirtless black suit. He also posted a pic with the lady of the hour, noting in the caption that it was a "Family Affair."

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Twins With Sister In Bikini

Birthday Girl

This comes after Elizabeth thrilled in a slinky Versace dress as she celebrated the festive occasion on Instagram. Photographed on a lakeside meadow strewn with yellow flowers, the English beauty looked radiant in a yellow frock with a bateau neckline and a see-through skirt that teased her legs.

"Happy Birthday to meeeeeee 2022 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @versace @donatella_versace," she wrote, getting over 5,000 messages from her 2.4 million followers. "Happy birthday sunshine 🌞," said one person, while another wrote: "Happy birthday Liz. Have a terrific year ahead ❤️🔥."

They Go Way Back

Having risen to fame with that now-legendary Versace dress 26 years ago, it's no wonder that Elizabeth has since become great friends with Donatella. The former model paid a sweet tribute to the fashion designer on her birthday in May with a compilation of some of their glamorous red-carpet moments together.

"Happy Birthday glorious @donatella_versace ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so many happy memories 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻," she wrote alongside a slideshow from various events, which included photos with Elle Macpherson and Pharrell Williams.

As for the iconic safety-pin dress, Donatella had this to say to Harper's Bazaar: “Gianni made that dress for a woman who is sure of herself and who isn’t afraid to break the rules. Liz embodied all of this in an extraordinary way.”

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek In Bikini Dances For Her Husband

Priyanka Chopra, In Swimsuit, Brings The Laughter!

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Swims Post-Workout

Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Blazer Dress

Sydney Sweeney In Swimsuit Shares First Water Ski

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.