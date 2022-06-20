Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Chain Minidress

Elizabeth Hurley's most recent minidress update on Instagram had the media revisit two of her iconic Versace red-carpet moments. Taking to the social media platform just two days after her 57 birthday, the British actress dropped jaws with a thigh-skimming look from the Italian luxury brand that appeared to channel both the safety-pin dress she wore at the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral and the chainmail gown form the 1999 CFDA Awards.

