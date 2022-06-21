Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski, 31, is an elite model known for flaunting her killer curves in some of the biggest fashion campaigns in the world. She is regularly listed as one of the top-earning international models each year, and her career has been covered by several lifestyle magazines. Now a force in the industry for several years, she has branched out into other avenues to expand her empire.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Emily Hits The Lights And The Look In Gorgeous Shots

Emily Ratajkowski in low cut beige dress
While marketing a bikini collection, from her women's fashion line Inamoratawoman, the model posed for photos outdoors dressed in the "sunrise" bikini. Posing in a sexy position, the star showed off her well-toned body and abs, then turned around to provide a view of her backside. Her killer photos are why she has 29.3 million Instagram followers and counting.

Emily Spent Time As A Video Vixen

Emily Ratajkowski
The self-made entrepreneur became famous after her appearance in the music video Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke. The video received over 768 million YouTube views and quickly gained status as an instant classic. She has also featured in various movies between 2014 and 2018 and has appeared on multiple magazine covers around the world. Her career took off as a teenager, and she found her way into the modeling industry where she can be seen at Fashion Weeks in the major cities.

Emily Is An Exercise Aficionado

Emily Ratajkowski
To Emily, exercising is her nighttime self-care ritual and one that she maintains no matter where she may be traveling in the world. Emily doesn't go to the gym regularly, but she does believe in intense workouts that keep her focused and inspired. But, to maintain her lean body, she performs Pilates, yoga, hiking, low-intensity resistance training, and low-intensity cardio. She also takes workout supplements and follows a diet plan to keep healthy and a well-balanced lifestyle.

Emily Steps Into The Horror Movie Genre

Emily Ratajkowski
After appearing in numerous cover magazines and walking across catwalks on both sides of the Atlantic, Ratajkowski left fans gazing at her looks during the premiere of the new horror film, Crimes Of The Future. Now that she is a new mother, her primary aim for many of her projects includes more work that gives her more time to spend at home raising her child. The new movie was set in a dystopian future, directed by David Cronenberg, and just another achievement to mark Emily’s career highlights.

