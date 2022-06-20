'You Can Be Who You Are': 'RHODubai' Cast Shares Thoughts On Dubai Lifestyle

During an interview with Page Six, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai cast, who include Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, and Lesa Milan, confirmed their United Arab Emirates hometown is making “quick” progress from their typically conservative laws.

“It’s changed now, but about a year ago, you couldn’t even live with somebody unmarried. So, if you were dating, you couldn’t have lived with them, things like that,” Stanbury, who hails from the UK, noted.

According to the outlet, the UAE loosened some of its previously strict laws at the end of 2020, making it possible for unmarried couples to live together.