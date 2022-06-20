'I Love The Grande Dame': Tami Roman Talks Joining 'RHOP' For Future Season

Tami Roman is interested in joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac -- but she isn't too keen on the idea of returning to her roots for another season of Basketball Wives.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Roman admitted that when it comes to her past time on Basketball Wives, she doesn't miss filming the VH1 reality series.

“I do not miss Basketball Wives actually. I think they’re doing fine," she shared, via WLBS.