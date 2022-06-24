Summer Wells Investigation: Authorities Still Searching For Missing 6-Year-Old Girl

Summer Wells close up
youtube | WJHL

News & Politics
Sarah Guy

For the past year, law enforcement officials have continued to seek answers surrounding the disappearance of Summer Wells. Despite continuous efforts, conclusive details about the missing child have been few and far between.

Now, on the heels of the one-year mark, police are still asking for the public's help when it comes to determining exactly what happened to Summer.

Day Of Disappearance

Photo of Amber Alert for Summer Wells
youtube | The Interview Room

On June 15, 2021, Summer, then 5, vanished from her family's home in Tennessee around 6:30 p.m. According to family members, the young girl had planned on going down to the basement to play with her toys but instead mysteriously disappeared.

Candus Bly Wells, Summer's mother, recalled her last moments with her daughter in an open letter posted to their blog, findsummerwells.com. In the piece, she stated that she saw her daughter enter their home and didn't see her exit the back door. When she couldn't immediately locate Summer, she knew that something was wrong as she was not one to wander off alone.

Shortly after the realization, the family called 911 and began looking for the 5-year-old.

Official Search Efforts Begin

People hanging sign about Summer Wells' disappearance
youtube | DOLLY VISION

After police arrived at the family's home, they combed the surrounding area, but ultimately came up empty-handed. As stated by Wells, law enforcement officials were on the property for "three or four days straight searching 5,000 square (acres)," which included mountainous terrain. An Amber Alert was also issued in the following days. Still, no sign of Summer.

For the next 13 days, more than 120 teams searched the forested area. During the search, "all potential evidence" was also collected and those close to the family were interviewed. However, the efforts, which included helicopters and divers, were inconclusive.

Intervening Factors

Photo of Summer Wells
youtube | WJHL

Despite the initial cooperation, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson revealed that some family members are no longer working with the investigation and had hired legal representation.

However, Summer's mother and grandmother pushed back on that narrative. After stating that they themselves had not hired lawyers, they added that they couldn't speak for Summer's father, who has been incarcerated due to unrelated charges.

Other Children Removed From Home

Flashing lights on top of police vehicles
Shutterstock | 165133082

In July 2021, roughly a month after Summer vanished, Child Protective Services removed her three older brothers from the family's home and appointed attorneys to the case. While it has been reported the decision was not directly tied to Summer's disappearance, officials have stated that it has still had an impact on the ongoing investigation and has bled into the work that they continue to do.

One Year Later

Photo of Summer Wells outside in wooded area
youtube | NewsNation

In March, a "small-scale search" was launched, which included both crews and K9s. In response to the continued efforts, Wells stated that she is "very happy that they are still looking for my daughter" and thanked law enforcement for remembering her.

What's Ahead

Poster asking for information about Summer Wells
youtube | WJHL

Now, a year later, officials continue to ask the public for tips if anyone has credible information that could bring Summer home. However, they are requesting that those who are purely speculating hold off as many of those tips have only resulted in false leads. Authorities have also warned about donation scams related to Summer's disappearance.

At this time, police haven't ruled anything out, including "a walk off, abduction, or other foul means in connection to her disappearance."

Those who wish to keep up with the family and the case can do so through their YouTube channel and blog. Anyone who has any information about Summer's whereabouts is asked to TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121. Additionally, if anyone has recently seen Summer, they are asked to contact 911.

