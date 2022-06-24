Summer Wells Investigation: Authorities Still Searching For Missing 6-Year-Old Girl

On June 15, 2021, Summer, then 5, vanished from her family's home in Tennessee around 6:30 p.m. According to family members, the young girl had planned on going down to the basement to play with her toys but instead mysteriously disappeared.

Candus Bly Wells, Summer's mother, recalled her last moments with her daughter in an open letter posted to their blog, findsummerwells.com. In the piece, she stated that she saw her daughter enter their home and didn't see her exit the back door. When she couldn't immediately locate Summer, she knew that something was wrong as she was not one to wander off alone.

Shortly after the realization, the family called 911 and began looking for the 5-year-old.