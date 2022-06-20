Federal and local investigators focused on a one-bedroom apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire this week as they continue their search for missing child Harmony Montgomery.
Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery
Harmony Montgomery Was Last Seen In 2019, But Not Reported Missing Until 2021
The FBI and New Hampshire State Police recently searched an apartment in Manchester, where they seized possible evidence related to the case of the missing New Hampshire girl, who was last seen in the winter of 2019. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, would be 8 years old today.
Police And FBI Search Former Apartment Of Harmony's Father And Step-Mother
Boston 25 reported that investigators removed what appeared to be a refrigerator from the former apartment of Harmony Montgomery’s father. They also appeared to load floor boards onto a truck to be brought to a lab for analysis.
“Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time,” investigators told the media in a statement. “Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of the current residents of 644 Union Street and to stay off of their property as the investigation continues.”
The Boston Globe reported that the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, once lived at the address. It’s not clear if Harmony ever lived there.
Harmony Spent Time In Foster Care And Parents Lost Custody
Harmony Montgomery was last seen in November or December of 2019 but wasn’t officially declared missing until December 2021, more than two years after the fact.
Adam Montgomery claimed he last saw the child when he handed her off to her birth mother around Thanksgiving 2019, but the mother, Crystal Sorey, denies his claims about giving her the child.
Sorey had custody of Harmony for the first years of her life but was removed from her care by the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families due to drug use. Adam Montgomery then sought custody of his daughter once he was released from prison in 2019.
Adam Montgomery has been in jail since January 2022 on charges of assault against Harmony, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.
State Officials Did Not Check In On Girl's Wellbeing For More Than Two Years
Adam’s wife and Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, has pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to a grand jury probing Harmony’s disappearance and collecting welfare benefits after the girl was no longer living in the household.
Investigators have since narrowed the time frame of Harmony's disappearance from November 28 to December 10, 2019, but there is still a lot of information missing between when she was last seen by anyone other than her father and when she was officially missing.
The Massachusetts Department of Child & Families has come under fire for its handling of Harmony Montgomery and granting custody of the girl to her father, who has spent time in prison and is a convicted felon. The department reportedly dropped the ball by not checking in more frequently on Harmony and ensuring her well-being in the care of her father, especially since the child showed several signs of abuse during one home visit.
In October of 2019, a DCF worker noted a red mark in Harmony's eye and faded bruising under her eyelid. Adam Montgomery says the mark was caused when she was struck by a toy while playing with a sibling.
Investigators Seek Public's Help In Figuring Out What Happened To Harmony
Investigators are still requesting the public’s help in the search for Harmony. Anyone with information can call or text the 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060. The line is dedicated specifically to Harmony’s case.
