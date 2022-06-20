Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Boston 25 reported that investigators removed what appeared to be a refrigerator from the former apartment of Harmony Montgomery’s father. They also appeared to load floor boards onto a truck to be brought to a lab for analysis.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time,” investigators told the media in a statement. “Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of the current residents of 644 Union Street and to stay off of their property as the investigation continues.”

The Boston Globe reported that the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, once lived at the address. It’s not clear if Harmony ever lived there.