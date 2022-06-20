Louisiana Woman Ordered To Pay Her Alleged Rapist Child Support

Abelseth filed a complaint with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office against Barnes in 2015, alleging he'd raped her on Dec. 13, 2005. She said they had been drinking at a bar in Hammond, where Abelseth said she got in with a fake ID.

Abelseth wrote in her statement that Barnes had offered her a ride home, but he took her to his place in Ponchatoula.

"I had woken up on the bathroom floor nude," Abelseth wrote in her statement, which means she was unable to give consent and she was also underage at the time.

Abelseth said Barnes had threatened to seek full custody of their child if she pursued criminal charges against him.