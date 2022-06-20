'Heated Altercation': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Skips Teresa Giudice Housewarming Party Amid Alleged Luis Ruelas Feud

Joe Gorga in navy T-shirt
Shutterstock | 644176

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Joe Gorga and his Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates began filming the upcoming 13th season of the Bravo reality series in May and, according to a new report, there's already some intense family drama between him and his sister.

The Latest

Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak's Cutest BFF Moments

4 Times Billie Eilish Proved She Is Emotionally Intelligent

NFL Rumors: Suggested Trade Has Cowboys Trading Future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith

Louisiana Woman Ordered To Pay Her Alleged Rapist Child Support

Skid Row Stabber Still At Large Nearly 40 Years Later

Joe Gorga Missed Teresa Giudice's Recent Party

Teresa Giudice with studded shirt
Shutterstock | 56763

Joe Gorga has allegedly suffered a falling out with his sister Teresa Giudice's fiancé, Luis Ruelas, who the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is set to marry this August.

According to a June 17 report from Real Housewives News on Instagram, Gorga was absent during his sister's recent housewarming party due to the drama between him and Ruelas.

"Joe Gorga reportedly missed out on his sister’s housewarming party, which was filmed for season 13 last night!" the fan page announced to its fans and followers days ago.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Joe Gorga's Reportedly Altercation With Luis Ruelas Was 'Heated'

Joe Gorga smiles in navy T-shirt
Shutterstock | 644176

The fan page went on to reveal that Gorga and Ruelas were allegedly involved in a "heated altercation" during a night out with the guys, although it wasn't confirmed whether or not the guys referred to were the other male members of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

"Joe Gorga reportedly got into a heated altercation with Teresa’s fiancé, Louie Ruelas, at a recent boy’s night event!" Real Housewives News explained.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Joe Gorga Refused To Be A Part Of Teresa Giudice's Housewarming Event

Joe Gorga and wife Melissa in a white pantsuit
Shutterstock | 64736

Continuing on, the Instagram fan page said that the drama between Gorga and Ruelas was so bad that Gorga actually turned down his invite to Giudice's event, which came just months after she and her soon-to-be husband moved into their new home with her daughters and his sons.

"The drama got so intense that Joe Gorga refused to attend," the outlet explained.

But while Gorga did not want to be present for the celebration, his wife, Melissa Gorga, who has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since season three, was in attendance.

Melissa Gorga Attended The Event Amid Filming On 'RHONJ' Season 13

Melissa Gorga in sparkly jumpsuit
Shutterstock | 644176

In a post shared by RHONJ Obsessed on Instagram, Gorga was seen in the backyard of Giudice and Ruelas' new home in New Jersey, where a number of her Real Housewives of New Jersey cast mates, including Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, also filmed scenes for the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime later this year or early next year.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Aly Raisman Credits This Exercise For Her Tight And Toned Body

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.