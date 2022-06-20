'Heated Altercation': 'RHONJ' Star Joe Gorga Skips Teresa Giudice Housewarming Party Amid Alleged Luis Ruelas Feud

Joe Gorga has allegedly suffered a falling out with his sister Teresa Giudice's fiancé, Luis Ruelas, who the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is set to marry this August.

According to a June 17 report from Real Housewives News on Instagram, Gorga was absent during his sister's recent housewarming party due to the drama between him and Ruelas.

"Joe Gorga reportedly missed out on his sister’s housewarming party, which was filmed for season 13 last night!" the fan page announced to its fans and followers days ago.