Halle Berry is living proof that ageism is garbage. The Oscar-winning actress is 55 and fitter than ever, and for that she snagged a role in the Netflix movie Bruised that was meant for a 25-year-old.

“When I first started acting, aging was like the most horrifying thing you could think of,” the star told Women’s Health. “Life was over at 35 or 40. Then you had to wait until you got super old, when you could play the grandma. This town is unforgiving. It’s changing, though.”